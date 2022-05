On Friday, French financial daily Les Echos reported that French energy giant TotalEnergies and power company Engie are eyeing the acquisition of GreenYellow, valued at around 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion).

Casino - which said its statement was in response to market rumours reported by the press - said that no binding offer has been received by Casino to date, and no final decision had yet been made on this project.

