At 0711 GMT, Casino shares were up 1.2% at 3.18 euros, after briefing turning negative. This followed a fall of 68% so far this year.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 03:53:46 2023-07-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.076 EUR
|-2.16%
|+2.74%
|-68.46%
|09:20am
|Casino shares nudge higher after board approves talks with Kretinsky
|RE
|07:16am
|Long-feared corporate debt woes start to hit home
|RE
PARIS (Reuters) - Casino shares rose slightly in hesitant trade early Tuesday as they resumed trading after the board of the troubled French retailer approved moving forward with talks with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky over a plan to inject new money in the company.
At 0711 GMT, Casino shares were up 1.2% at 3.18 euros, after briefing turning negative. This followed a fall of 68% so far this year.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|3.078 EUR
|-2.10%
|+2.67%
|383 M $
|Casino shares nudge higher after board approves talks with Kretinsky
|RE
|Long-feared corporate debt woes start to hit home
|RE
|Casino Group to Remain in Talks With EP Global Consortium After Revised Rescue Offer
|MT
|Casino said it received revised bids amid default
|RE
|Casino's board approves talks with Kretinsky, Fimalac - source
|RE
|Czech billionaire Kretinsky's sprawling empire
|RE
|CASINO : 3F abandons its bid
|EP Global-Fimalac Partnership Leads Race For Casino Group Takeover as Competition Quits
|MT
|Czech billionaire Kretínský set to win battle for Casino after rivals drop out - FT
|RE
|3F Holding abandons bid to take over French retailer Casino
|RE
|3F Holding not continuing bid to take over French retailer Casino
|RE
|Global markets live: BP, Walt Disney, Amazon, PepsiCo, Delta Airlines....
|European Midday Briefing: Risk-On Mood Continues
|DJ
|CASINO : Poor H1 performance and FY23 profit warning; the disappointment continues
|Casino Group Cuts FY23 Post-lease EBITDA Outlook as Rescue Bidders Prepare Improved Restructuring Plans
|MT
|France's Casino says deadline for rival rescue offers set for July 14
|RE
|Casino shares shine amid hopes of higher rescue offers
|RE
|CASINO : Could the Kretinsky-led consortium emerge as the final winner?
|Are Aldi Nord and Sud planning to merge?
|CASINO : The final blow to current shareholders!
|Casino Group Suitors Extend Validity of Rescue Offers
|MT
|Rival Billionaires Reportedly to Detail Rescue Plans for Casino
|CI
|Moody's Cuts Casino Group's Rating to Junk Amid Deteriorating Liquidity
|MT
|Take Five: Mind the curve
|RE
|3F Holding Extends Validity of Casino Group Rescue Offer
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-68.48%
|383 M $
|+14.53%
|374 M $
|-14.67%
|357 M $
|-1.25%
|342 M $
|+2.22%
|424 M $
|-6.87%
|339 M $
|-22.82%
|430 M $
|0.00%
|330 M $
|+49.18%
|326 M $
|-23.19%
|448 M $