CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

News 
Disposal by Casino Group of its remaining stake in Mercialys

04/04/2022 | 03:55pm EDT
Disposal by Casino Group of its remaining stake in Mercialys

 Paris, 4th April 2022,

Following the disposal of 6.5% of Mercialys equity through a total return swap (TRS) concluded on February 21st 2022 (and now settled), Casino Group today completed the disposal of its remaining stake in Mercialys, i.e. 10.3% of Mercialys equity, through a new TRS.
Following this transaction, Casino Group no longer holds any voting rights in Mercialys.

Proceeds of the transaction amount to €86 million.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS
Lionel BENCHIMOL – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

 PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Direction of Communication
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine ALLOUIS  -  +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr
Franck PASQUIER – Tel : +33 (0)6 73 62 57 99 - fpasquier@image7.fr

 

Attachment


