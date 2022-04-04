Disposal by Casino Group of its remaining stake in Mercialys
Paris, 4th April 2022,
Following the disposal of 6.5% of Mercialys equity through a total return swap (TRS) concluded on February 21st 2022 (and now settled), Casino Group today completed the disposal of its remaining stake in Mercialys, i.e. 10.3% of Mercialys equity, through a new TRS.
Following this transaction, Casino Group no longer holds any voting rights in Mercialys.
Proceeds of the transaction amount to €86 million.
