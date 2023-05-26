Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CO   FR0000125585

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

(CO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:25 2023-05-22 am EDT
6.760 EUR   -0.81%
01:55aDebt-laden retailer Casino enters court-backed negotiations with creditors
RE
01:01aGroupe Casino : Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Casino group sign a protocol to extend the scope of their partnerships and optimize their respective networks
GL
01:01aGroupe Casino : Initiation of conciliation procedure
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Groupe Casino : Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Casino group sign a protocol to extend the scope of their partnerships and optimize their respective networks

05/26/2023 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Casino group sign a protocol to extend the scope of their partnerships and optimize their respective networks

Paris, 26 May 2023

Following exclusive discussions on 24 April 2023, Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Casino group today signed a protocol of intent that deepens and significantly extends their industrial and purchasing partnerships, and optimizes their respective networks.

Under this protocol, Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Casino group are extending the duration of their current alliances (Auxo Achats Alimentaires, Auxo Achats Non-Alimentaires) by two years until 2028 and are building two new partnerships:

  • a purchasing alliance in private label food products;
  • a supply agreement from the Seafood and Butchery sectors of Les Mousquetaires Group, based on the know-how of Agromousquetaires.

In addition, this agreement provides for the sale by the Casino group to Groupement Les Mousquetaires of a number of sales outlets from the Casino France scope (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, convenience stores) representing around 1.05 billion euros of sales excluding VAT (1.15 billion euros of sales including VAT), broken down into two perimeters of respectively 549 million euros and 502 million euros of sales excluding VAT (600 million euros and 550 million euros of sales including VAT).Casino group has committed to selling a second set of outlets representing €550 million in sales (including VAT), within three years at the latest, according to a schedule to be determined by the group.

For the first group of stores, representing sales of 502 million euros excluding VAT, the first disposals will take place by the end of this year.

With regard to the second group of stores representing 461 million euros in sales excluding VAT, the Casino group has undertaken to sell them (under a promise to sell), at the request of Groupement Les Mousquetaires, within three years at the latest, although this period may be accelerated by Casino. Upon signature of the binding agreements, Groupement Les Mousquetaires would make an initial lump-sum payment of 100 million euros to Casino, which would be deducted from the final price calculated on the market value of the assets.

Groupement Les Mousquetaires has undertaken (promise to purchase) to acquire from Casino group, if the latter so requests, an additional volume of stores representing 461 million euros in sales excluding VAT (500 million euros in sales including VAT). This commitment may be exercised by the Casino group for a period of three years, it being specified that Groupement Les Mousquetaires would pay Casino an initial lump-sum payment of 90 million euros on exercise of this commitment, which would be deducted from the final price calculated on the basis of the market value of the assets.

All these sales will be made at market value, based on appraisals in line with practices in the food retail sector, and will be paid in full in cash.

While maintaining the overall volume negotiated by the purchasing alliances and preserving jobs, these transfers will enable the Casino brands to accelerate their geographic refocusing on their priority regions and Groupement Les Mousquetaires to complete its national network.

Groupement Les Mousquetaires will also take a minority stake in the Casino group's future financing round, with an equity investment of €100 million.

This agreement is compatible and in line with the discussions currently underway with TERACT on the industrial project initiated a few months ago, as well as with any additional capital transactions likely to strengthen Casino's equity structure. Similarly, this agreement will have no major impact and no social consequences on the head offices of Casino group companies located in Saint-Etienne or in the Paris region.

In addition, before any effective implementation, it must be submitted for consultation to the employee representative bodies of Casino group and Groupement les Mousquetaires and, where applicable, to the relevant regulatory authorizations.

The parties will inform the market of the fulfilment of these regulatory and consultative obligations.

***

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON – Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Communications Director
Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis – Phone number: +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Laurent Poinsot – Phone number: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr

Groupement Les Mousquetaires
Source RP
Michelle Kamar - 06 09 24 42 42 - michelle@source-rp.com

Charlotte Rabilloud - 06 62 03 28 34 - charlotte@source-rp.com

 

Attachment


All news about CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
01:55aDebt-laden retailer Casino enters court-backed negotiations with creditors
RE
01:01aGroupe Casino : Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Casino group sign a protocol to extend th..
GL
01:01aGroupe Casino : Initiation of conciliation procedure
GL
05/25Casino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E911908
PU
05/24Debt-laden retailer Casino takes step to start talks with creditors - sources
RE
05/23Casino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E911116
PU
05/23Casino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E911131
PU
05/22Casino's holding company Rallye says it opens process to get period of grace over debts
RE
05/19Groupe Casino : Composition of the Board of Administration
GL
05/17Fitch Further Downgrades Debt-laden Retailer Casino, Withdraws Rating Watch Negative
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 843 M 39 514 M 39 514 M
Net income 2023 -103 M -110 M -110 M
Net Debt 2023 10 710 M 11 486 M 11 486 M
P/E ratio 2023 -7,04x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 732 M 786 M 786 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 188 811
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Duration : Period :
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,76 €
Average target price 7,49 €
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Lubek Chef Financial Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Andrieux Independent Director
Christiane Féral-Schuhl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA-30.74%786
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.25%40 693
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.94%31 346
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-15.71%26 964
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION1.78%20 367
COLES GROUP LIMITED8.73%15 861
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer