Groupe Casino : Initiation of conciliation procedure

05/26/2023 | 01:01am EDT
Initiation of conciliation procedure

Paris, 26 May 2023

Further to its press releases of 24 April 2023, the Casino group has received the consent of the senior secured lenders under its Term Loan B Facility and Revolving Credit Facility (“RCF”) as well as the Quatrim secured bonds1 and the unsecured bonds issued by Casino and subject to New York law (coming due in 2026 [code: XS2276596538] and 2027 [code: XS2328426445]) in order to request the appointment of conciliators (conciliateurs) without this being considered as a default or an event of default.

In this context, on 25 May 2023, the President of the Paris Commercial Court decided to open a conciliation procedure for the benefit of Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA and certain of its subsidiaries2, for an initial period of four months, which may be extended by one month, and appointed Thévenot Partners (Aurélia Perdereau) and BTSG (Marc Sénéchal) as conciliators.

The purpose of this procedure is to enable the Casino group to engage in discussions with its financial creditors within a legally secure framework. The conciliation procedure only concerns the financial debt of Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA and certain of its subsidiaries and will have no impact on the group's relations with its operational partners (in particular its suppliers) and its employees.

In the context of ongoing discussions with the TERACT group and Groupement Les Mousquetaires, on the one hand, and following the proposal made by EP Global Commerce a.s. on the other, the Casino group considers that the conciliation procedure will provide the best possible framework for discussions with its creditors and potential investors.

Casino’s Board of Directors has set up an ad hoc committee made up of independent directors and members of the Audit Committee in order to continue the examination of the above-mentioned projects and to monitor the conciliation procedure3.

The Casino group will keep the market informed in due course. The trading of Casino shares and other listed securities issued by the company, which was suspended on 22 May 2023, will resume today at market opening.

Pursuant to the European Commission's Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 of 29 June 2016, relating to the technical procedures for the publication and deferral of inside information, this press release was communicated to Casino's authorized distributor for release on 26 May 2023 at 07:00 CET.

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON – Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Communications Director
Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis – Phone number: +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Laurent Poinsot – Phone number: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr

1 New York State law bonds issued by Quatrim and due 2024 (code: Reg S XS2010039118 / 144A XS2010038490)
2 Casino Finance, Distribution Casino France, Casino Participations France, Quatrim, Monoprix Holding, Monoprix, Monoprix Exploitation, Ségisor, Distribution Franprix, ExtenC, Geimex, RelevanC, Sédifrais, and Franprix Leader Price Holding.
3 The ad hoc committee is composed of the following directors: Thierry Billot, Nathalie Andrieux, Béatrice Dumurgier, Christiane Féral-Schuhl, and Frédéric Saint-Geours.

 

