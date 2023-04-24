Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CO   FR0000125585

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

(CO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:23 2023-04-21 am EDT
6.475 EUR   -6.83%
01:54aCasino and Teract expand tie up talks to Intermarche owner
RE
01:51aKretinsky company proposes to subscribe to capital hike at French retailer Casino
RE
01:46aGroupe Casino : Proposal by EP Global Commerce a.s. for capital increases for an aggregate amount of EUR 1.1 billion Solicitation of consents from certain creditors and bondholders of the Casino Group
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kretinsky company proposes to subscribe to capital hike at French retailer Casino

04/24/2023 | 01:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Casino in Nantes

PARIS (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino said that EP Global Commerce a.s, a Czech company controlled by billionaire investor and current Casino shareholder Daniel Kretinsky, had proposed to subscribe to a new capital increase at Casino.

Casino said Kretinsky's EP Global Commerce company was proposing to subscribe to a capital increases worth an aggregate amount of 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

"At this stage, Casino Group has acknowledged the proposal," said Casino in a statement on Monday.

"If it were to respond positively to this proposal, the implementation of the transactions proposed by EP Global Commerce a.s. could, depending on the financial parameters ultimately agreed between the parties, lead to a change of control of Casino and to a dilution which might be very significant for existing shareholders," added Casino.

($1 = 0.9113 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA -6.83% 6.475 Real-time Quote.-33.66%
E&P GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.415 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
RALLYE -0.26% 1.514 Real-time Quote.-43.51%
TERACT -1.64% 6 Real-time Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2023 36 843 M 40 447 M 40 447 M
Net income 2023 -103 M -113 M -113 M
Net Debt 2023 10 710 M 11 757 M 11 757 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,74x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 702 M 770 M 770 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 188 811
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Duration : Period :
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,48 €
Average target price 8,55 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Lubek Chef Financial Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Andrieux Independent Director
Christiane Féral-Schuhl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA-33.66%770
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.60%39 302
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.75%31 068
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-15.06%27 334
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.00%19 692
COLES GROUP LIMITED8.91%16 241
