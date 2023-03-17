Secondary offering selling price of part of Casino’s Assaí stake

Paris, 17 March 2023

Casino Group announces today the completion of the book building process of the secondary offering announced on 14 March 2023.

As part of the offering, 254 million Assaí shares held by Casino Group (including 2.3 million shares represented by ADS, each ADS consisting of 5 Assaí shares), representing 18.8% of Assaí’s share capital, were allocated at a selling price of BRL 16.00 per share (USD 15.13 per ADS) for a total placement amount of BRL 4,064.0 million (EUR 723.2 million1).

The transaction is expected to close on 21 March 2023.

At the end of the transaction, the Casino Group’s Assaí capital stake will be 11.7% and will therefore no longer control the company.

For additional details, please refer to the press release published by Sendas Distribuidora S.A. on 16 March 2023.



This communication is for informative purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

1 Considering an exchange rate of BRL 5.62 / euro

