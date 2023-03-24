Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CO   FR0000125585

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

(CO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35:29 2023-03-24 pm EDT
5.625 EUR   -16.11%
01:44pShares in French retailer Casino slump after Moody's downgrade
RE
10:43aCasino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E891055
PU
06:01aCasino Shares Fall on Moody's Downgrade Amid Tough Retail Environment in France
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shares in French retailer Casino slump after Moody's downgrade

03/24/2023 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People queue to enter a Casino supermarket in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in French retailer Casino slumped by just over 16% on Friday, in their worst day on record, after rating agency Moody's cut its long-term debt rating further into junk territory, citing market share losses, weak liquidity and high debt.

The stock hit a record low of 5.57 euros ($5.99) before regaining some ground to close at 5.625. Shares in Casino's parent company, Rallye, also shed 16.1%.

The cost of Casino's five-year credit default swaps - a form of insurance for bondholders - rose to 66.125 basis points from 65.125 at Thursday's close, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Moody's said the downgrade of several of Casino's credit ratings reflected continued market share losses in the French retail market, with a reduction in retail margins for last year, and negative free cash flows in its home country.

"The company continues to burn cash with negative free cash flow in France of around 900 million euros in 2022," Moody's said.

Casino also will have to rely on the proceeds from its ongoing asset disposal plan to repay upcoming debt maturities.

"Casino still has to refinance or repay around 1.2 billion euros worth of outstanding notes by 2024 and a further 1.8 billion euros worth of outstanding debt in 2025. Moody's expects Casino will repay 2024 maturities through asset disposals," the agency said.

Casino declined to comment.

The company is in exclusive talks to combine its French retail business with smaller food retailer Teract as it seeks to reassure investors over its ability to generate cash and reduce debt. Earlier this month it sold down its stake in Brazilian supermarket chain Assai.

Moody's said the asset sale program to cut debt meant Casino was reducing its geographical diversification and thus increasing its exposure to the French market.

"Moody's expects Casino to struggle to maintain its sales volumes in 2023 as inflation remains high, consumer confidence remains low and competition in the French market is fierce."

GRAPHIC: Casino shares sink https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/znvnblqbyvl/casino.PNG

($1 = 0.9306 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Louise Heavens and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA -16.11% 5.625 Real-time Quote.-31.30%
RALLYE -16.08% 1.586 Real-time Quote.-29.48%
TERACT 0.67% 5.98 Real-time Quote.-1.00%
All news about CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
01:44pShares in French retailer Casino slump after Moody's downgrade
RE
10:43aCasino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E891055
PU
06:01aCasino Shares Fall on Moody's Downgrade Amid Tough Retail Environment in France
DJ
12:28aMoody's Lowers Casino Rating Amid Weak Liquidity Profile
MT
03/21Casino Group : Release of the 2022 financial report
GL
03/17France's Casino Guichard Reduces Stake in Brazil's Assaí
MT
03/17Casino raises $769.85 million with Assai sale stake in Brazil
RE
03/17Secondary offering selling price of part of Casino's Assaí stake
GL
03/17Secondary offering selling price of part of Casino's Assaí stake
GL
03/17French Retailer Casino Guichard Secures BRL4.1 Billion from Assai Stake Sale
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 33 509 M 36 498 M 36 498 M
Net income 2022 -239 M -260 M -260 M
Net Debt 2022 8 929 M 9 726 M 9 726 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 724 M 789 M 789 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 196 307
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Duration : Period :
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,71 €
Average target price 8,70 €
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Lubek Chef Financial Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Andrieux Independent Director
Christiane Féral-Schuhl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA-31.30%789
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.84%38 930
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-17.09%26 618
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.00%20 269
COLES GROUP LIMITED6.88%15 964
CARREFOUR13.17%14 085
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer