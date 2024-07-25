Press release

25 July 2024

TotalEnergies and Casino renew their partnership for supplying over 1,000 service stations in France

Casino Group and TotalEnergies have announced the renewal of their strategic partnership for supplying more than 1,000 service stations in France. The new agreement, consolidating a partnership of over 20 years between the two companies, will come into force on 1 October 2024 for a duration of five years1.

The partnership includes:

A nationwide presence: Casino will continue to supply food products and other essential items to more than 1,000 TotalEnergies service stations, nearly 140 of which are located on motorways.

Casino will continue to supply food products and other essential items to more than 1,000 TotalEnergies service stations, nearly 140 of which are located on motorways. A wide range of services: Casino will supply the TotalEnergies service station network in three ways: as a supplier of food products, as a supplier of Casino products and through “Casino Shop” or “Shop by Casino” corners.

Casino will supply the TotalEnergies service station network in three ways: as a supplier of food products, as a supplier of Casino products and through “Casino Shop” or “Shop by Casino” corners. A sustainable partnership: Casino is also one of the main suppliers to more than 860 TotalEnergies service stations operating under franchise or business lease.





Jérôme Déchamps, Executive Vice President Retail & Mobility Solutions at TotalEnergies said, “We are delighted to renew this agreement with our long-standing partner, Casino. The partnership is part of our mission to offer our service station customers not just a place to fill their tank or charge their vehicle, but also a high-quality service, including a wide range of in-store food products.”

Philippe Palazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Casino Group said, “The renewal of this partnership with TotalEnergies and its subsidiary Argedis is a perfect reflection of Casino Group’s priorities: providing our partners unbeatable service by capitalising on our logistical agility and the quality of our product offering. This renewed trust of our partner will enable us to consolidate our position as a benchmark player in this market, where we are present in over 1,300 service stations throughout France.”

About Casino Group

Casino Group is a recognised leader in the French retail market, with more than 8,600 outlets nationwide*. It operates the country’s largest network of convenience stores, with 6,300 units, and ranks second in online non-food retailing through its Cdiscount brand. Thanks to its more than 44,000 employees, driven by their passion for retailing and customer service, the Group has built a portfolio of strong, dynamic, complementary banners and reported net sales of €9 billion in 2023. With a clear vision of how its industry is changing, the Group is committed to accelerating the transformation of retail. To this end, all its retail activities are positioned in the future-facing convenience, premium and e-commerce segments.

*Data at 31 December 2023

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

1 Three-year contract, renewable for two years.

