Stock CO CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

Equities

CO

FR0000125585

Food Retail & Distribution

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 12:36:03 2024-03-13 pm EDT 		After market 02:12:11 pm
0.58 EUR +4.98% Intraday chart for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA 0.581 +0.17%
06:54pm CASINO : Casino restructuring – AMF grants approval; new management faces an uphill task! Alphavalue
Mar. 04 Casino workers appeal ruling allowing Czech billionaire's bailout of group RE
Latest news about Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

CASINO : Casino restructuring – AMF grants approval; new management faces an uphill task! Alphavalue
Casino workers appeal ruling allowing Czech billionaire's bailout of group RE
CASINO : Poor showing continues in Q4; incoming management facing an uphill task Alphavalue
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Stumble as Key U.S. Data Eyed DJ
European shares dip as earnings disappoint; economic data on tap RE
Casino: 2028 targets abandoned, no 2024 forecasts CF
French retailer Casino's losses deepen to 5.7 billion euros RE
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Casino: safeguard plans approved by the Court CF
Casino Group Obtains French Court's Approval for Restructuring Plan MT
Kretinsky says Casino bailout plan approved by Paris court RE
Global markets live: Apple, Nintendo, Super Micro Computer, Currys, ABB... Our Logo
Casino: petitions for Chapter 15 proceedings in the United States CF
Casino Group Seeks Recognition of Financial Restructuring Plan in US MT
Brazil retail billionaire Abilio Diniz dies at 87 RE
Casino Group to Sell 25 Retail Stores to Carrefour MT
Casino: agreement to sell 25 stores to Carrefour CF
Casino Group's Takeover Under Financial Restructuring Plan Approved in Serbia, Northern Macedonia, Morocco, Kosovo MT
Casino: further progress on takeover CF
French food industry lobby sees 0-1% price cuts after talks with retailers RE
Casino: sale of stake in Exito completed CF
Casino Group Completes $400 Million Exit from Colombian Supermarket Chain MT
Carrefour to Acquire 31 Stores via Groupe Intermarché MT
Casino Group to Divest 288 Stores to Auchan Retail, Les Mousquetaires MT
Casino: agreement to sell 288 stores CF

Chart Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

Chart Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is one of the leading food distribution groups in France. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution abroad (52.9%): activity insured through stores located in Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Cameroun; - distribution in France (42.3%): owning stores under the Géant Casino, Casino, Monoprix and Franprix names. Additionally, the group operates convenience shops. Also, Casino, Guichard-Perrachon offers catering services; - e-commerce activity (4.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (47%), Latin America (52.9%) and other (0.1%).
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2024-07-24 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
SELL
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
0.5525 EUR
Average target price
0.065 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-88.24%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

