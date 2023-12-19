Notice

Date and time of the publication / communication

2023-12-19T07:37:38Z

Action type

Lifting of a suspension

Reasons for the action

Request by the company

Effective from

2023-12-19T07:37:54Z

Effective to

Ongoing

True

Trading venue(s)

XLUX

Issuer name

CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON

Issuer

969500VHL8F83GBL6L29

Instrument identifier

FR0011765825

Instrument full name

CasinoGuichardP 3,248% 07/03/2024

Related derivatives

Other related instruments

Comments

Attachments

