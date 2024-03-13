Notice
Date and time of the publication / communication
2024-03-13T16:41:41Z
Action type
Suspension
Reasons for the action
Request by the company
Effective from
2024-03-13T16:41:51Z
Effective to
Ongoing
True
Trading venue(s)
XLUX
Issuer name
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Issuer
969500VHL8F83GBL6L29
Instrument identifier
FR0011606169
Instrument full name
CasinoGuichardP FRN pp
Related derivatives
Other related instruments
Comments
with regards to the conversion of the bonds into equity
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 16:45:07 UTC.