Notice

Date and time of the publication / communication

2024-03-13T16:41:41Z

Action type

Suspension

Reasons for the action

Request by the company

Effective from

2024-03-13T16:42:01Z

Effective to

Ongoing

True

Trading venue(s)

XLUX

Issuer name

CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON

Issuer

969500VHL8F83GBL6L29

Instrument identifier

FR0012074284

Instrument full name

CasinoGuichardP 2,798% 05/08/2026

Related derivatives

Other related instruments

Comments

with regards to the conversion of the bonds into equity

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 16:45:07 UTC.