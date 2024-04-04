Casino: Monarch Alternative Capital crosses the 5% threshold
This crossing of thresholds results from the effective completion of the financial restructuring of Casino Guichard-Perrachon following the implementation of all the transactions provided for in Casino Guichard-Perrachon's sauvegarde plan by the Paris Commercial Court on February 26, 2024.
