Casino: Monarch Alternative Capital crosses the 5% threshold

On March 27, 2024, Monarch Alternative Capital, acting on behalf of funds under its management, declared to the AMF that it had exceeded the thresholds of 5% of the share capital and voting rights of Casino Guichard-Perrachon, and held 7.78% of the share capital and 7.77% of the voting rights of this company on behalf of the said funds.



This crossing of thresholds results from the effective completion of the financial restructuring of Casino Guichard-Perrachon following the implementation of all the transactions provided for in Casino Guichard-Perrachon's sauvegarde plan by the Paris Commercial Court on February 26, 2024.



