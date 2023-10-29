Stock CO CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
PDF Report : Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

Equities

CO

FR0000125585

Food Retail & Distribution

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:39:11 2023-10-27 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.9600 EUR -5.04% -17.24% -90.16%
01:38pm CASINO : Q3 France update: the poor showing continues Alphavalue
Oct. 26 Debt-ridden retailer Casino cuts 2023 profit outlook for France RE
Latest news about Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

CASINO : Q3 France update: the poor showing continues Alphavalue
Debt-ridden retailer Casino cuts 2023 profit outlook for France RE
French Retailer Casino Closes Lower With Opening of Accelerated Safeguard Proceedings MT
Casino Group Obtains Certain Creditors' Approval for Financial Restructuring MT
Casino Group Enters Pre-agreement to Divest Entire Stake in Éxito Group MT
French retailer Casino agrees initial deal to sell stake in Exito Group RE
Casino Guichard-Perrachon Extends Accession Date for Creditors' Lock-Up Agreement MT
Super Selectos El Salvador made an offer to acquire Almacenes Éxito S.A. from Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (ENXTPA:CO), Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and others for $1.2 billion. CI
Casino extends period to access its debt restructuring agreement RE
Casino extends accession period for its debt restructuring agreement RE
Casino Guichard-Perrachon Extends Deadline for Lock-up Deal with Creditors MT
Fall of the zombies? Why corporate failures could surge in 2024 RE
Consumer Cos Down on Jobs Worries After Mixed Data -- Consumer Roundup DJ
Czech tycoon Kretinsky crashes close-knit French elite with Casino bet RE
Czech billionaire Kretinsky's sprawling empire RE
European Midday Briefing : Investors Eye More U.S. Jobs Data DJ
Casino Group to Resume Trading After Signing Lock-up Deal for Financial Restructuring MT
Retailer Casino seals lock-up on debt rescue deal led by Czech billionaire Kretinsky RE
Casino Receives Grace Periods for Notes Repayments MT
Casino shares suspended, news on debt deal expected soon RE
Casino says payments on some notes remain suspended after Paris court decision RE
Casino Group Reportedly Set to Announce Final Debt Restructuring Deal; Shares Suspended MT
Casino shares suspended, news on debt deal expected soon RE
Casino Group Closes Sale of 61 Sales French Outlets to Groupement Les Mousquetaires MT
European stocks start Q4 with mild gains as US avoids shutdown RE

Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is one of the leading food distribution groups in France. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution abroad (52.9%): activity insured through stores located in Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Cameroun; - distribution in France (42.3%): owning stores under the Géant Casino, Casino, Monoprix and Franprix names. Additionally, the group operates convenience shops. Also, Casino, Guichard-Perrachon offers catering services; - e-commerce activity (4.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (47%), Latin America (52.9%) and other (0.1%).
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2023-10-30 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
SELL
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
0.9600EUR
Average target price
1.380EUR
Spread / Average Target
+43.75%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Supermarkets & Convenience Stores

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Stock Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
-90.16% 110 M $
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.
+27.20% 34 879 M $
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
-3.57% 32 228 M $
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED Stock Avenue Supermarts Limited
-9.91% 28 643 M $
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION Stock SM Investments Corporation
-10.50% 17 296 M $
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A. Stock Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.
+9.81% 14 751 M $
COLES GROUP LIMITED Stock Coles Group Limited
-8.55% 12 952 M $
CARREFOUR Stock Carrefour
+5.18% 12 545 M $
ICA GRUPPEN Stock ICA Gruppen
-.--% 11 825 M $
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC. Stock Casey's General Stores, Inc.
+19.68% 10 006 M $
Supermarkets & Convenience Stores
