Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
CO
FR0000125585
Food Retail & Distribution
|0.9600 EUR
|-5.04%
|-17.24%
|-90.16%
|01:38pm
|CASINO : Q3 France update: the poor showing continues
|Oct. 26
|Debt-ridden retailer Casino cuts 2023 profit outlook for France
|RE
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is one of the leading food distribution groups in France. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution abroad (52.9%): activity insured through stores located in Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Cameroun; - distribution in France (42.3%): owning stores under the Géant Casino, Casino, Monoprix and Franprix names. Additionally, the group operates convenience shops. Also, Casino, Guichard-Perrachon offers catering services; - e-commerce activity (4.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (47%), Latin America (52.9%) and other (0.1%).
2023-10-30 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release
C+
Mean consensus
SELL
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
0.9600EUR
Average target price
1.380EUR
Spread / Average Target
+43.75%
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
