Casino: a concert party holds less than 2/3 of the capital

May 27, 2024 at 06:40 am EDT Share

The concert consisting of EP Global Commerce (EPGC), EPEI III, EPEI, VESA Equity Investment (together EP), Attestor, Trinity Investments Designated Activity Company (Trinity), F. Marc de Lacharrière (Fimalac), Fimalac Développement and France Retail Holdings (FRH), declared that on May 6, 2024, they had crossed below the thresholds of 2/3 of the share capital and voting rights of Casino Guichard Perrachon (hereinafter Casino), and held, as of that date and to date, 25,701,542,522 Casino shares representing the same number of voting rights, i.e. 64.95% of the share capital and 64.87% of the voting rights of this company.



This crossing of thresholds results from an increase in the number of Casino shares and voting rights.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.