Casino: concert reaches 2/3 of capital and votes

April 30, 2024 at 10:34 am EDT Share

The concert consisting of EP Global Commerce, EPEI III, EPEI , VESA Equity Investment (together ' EP '), Attestor Limited, Trinity, Investments Designated Activity Company, , F. Marc de Lacharrière (Fimalac), Fimalac Développement SA, Gesparfo, and France Retail Holdings, declared to the AMF that on April 23, 2024, they had exceeded the thresholds of 2/3 of the share capital and voting rights of Casino and held 67.06% of the share capital and 66.98% of the voting rights of this company.



This threshold crossing results from Trinity's subscription to 1,020,717,315 new shares resulting from the exercise of warrants to subscribe for new shares ('BSA').



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.