Casino: exit from the capital of GreenYellow
As a condition of this transaction, the sums due between Casino and GreenYellow as a result of the sale of stores to Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Auchan under the accelerated safeguard procedure will be settled.
The net proceeds of this sale, which will actually be received by Casino, will amount to around 46 million euros. The Group will no longer own any stake in GreenYellow following this transaction, which is expected to be completed before the end of May.
