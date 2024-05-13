Casino: exit from the capital of GreenYellow

Casino announces that it has reached an agreement with Ardian and Bpifrance to sell its 10.15% stake in GreenYellow, a company specializing in energy transition assistance for businesses and local authorities.



As a condition of this transaction, the sums due between Casino and GreenYellow as a result of the sale of stores to Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Auchan under the accelerated safeguard procedure will be settled.



The net proceeds of this sale, which will actually be received by Casino, will amount to around 46 million euros. The Group will no longer own any stake in GreenYellow following this transaction, which is expected to be completed before the end of May.



