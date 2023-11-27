Casino: 'expressions of interest' received for stores

Following rumors in the press, Casino confirms that it has received preliminary expressions of interest for the acquisition of stores in its hypermarket and supermarket portfolio.



These expressions of interest will be analyzed by the retail group and the consortium (EP Equity Investment III sàrl, Fimalac and Trinity Investments Designated Activity Company) in the coming weeks.



Any disposal transaction will require the prior approval of the consortium in accordance with the lock-up agreement dated October 5. Casino will keep the market informed of any significant developments in this regard.



