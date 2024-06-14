Casino: now included in the SBF120 index
For the CAC 40 index, there are no changes in the composition of the index.
For the SBF 120 index, Casino is now included in the index, as is Esso (replacing Solution 30 and X-Fab).
The CAC Family is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review will take place in September. The next meeting of the CAC Steering Committee is scheduled for September 12, 2024.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction