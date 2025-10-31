Casino's organic growth in Q3 remained at the same level as in H1, thanks to the effects of its strategic plan, which focuses primarily on convenience stores.



The Saint-Étienne-based retailer reported sales of just over €2bn for the period from July to September, up 0.5% on a like-for-like basis, thanks to a 1.1% increase in its convenience stores such as Monoprix, Franprix, and Naturalia.



The group explains that it is beginning to reap the rewards of its 'Renouveau 2028' program, which led it to abandon its hypermarket and international activities.



In the first nine months of 2025, consolidated sales reached €6.08bn, up 0.6% on a like-for-like basis, with local brands again up 1.1%.



In a reaction note, AlphaValue analysts point out that these performances are in line with expectations, but note that the income statement is better than expected.



Casino reported adjusted EBITDA that rose 13% to €456m for the first nine months of the year, resulting in its operating margin improving by nearly 1.1 point to 7.5%.



Its free cash flow before financial expenses came in at -€39m, compared with -€48m at the end of June, marking an improvement of some €500m compared with the first nine months of 2024 (-€539m).



On the strength of these results, the group has decided to extend its "Renouveau 2028" strategic plan to 2023, which will involve rolling out new concepts, modernizing its stores, and strengthening its financial structure, with a continued focus on growth markets such as takeaway food.



"These future steps should put the group on the path to growth," said Philippe Palazzi, CEO of the Casino group.



On the stockmarket, Casino shares were up over 5% on Friday morning, but are still down around 65% since the beginning of the year.