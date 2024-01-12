Casino: positive votes overall from all classes of parties
The food retailer points out that of the 17 classes of affected parties of Casino's subsidiaries concerned, 16 classes approved the accelerated sauvegarde plan projects with the required majority (more than two-thirds).
The sole creditor of Casino Participations France's class n°2 under a guarantee granted to its benefit, Green Yellow Holding voted against the adoption of Casino Participations France's accelerated sauvegarde plan project.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction