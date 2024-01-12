Casino: positive votes overall from all classes of parties

Casino has announced the positive results of voting by all classes of affected parties on the draft accelerated sauvegarde plans for the group and some of its subsidiaries, showing 'very broad support for these plans from shareholders and creditors'.



The food retailer points out that of the 17 classes of affected parties of Casino's subsidiaries concerned, 16 classes approved the accelerated sauvegarde plan projects with the required majority (more than two-thirds).



The sole creditor of Casino Participations France's class n°2 under a guarantee granted to its benefit, Green Yellow Holding voted against the adoption of Casino Participations France's accelerated sauvegarde plan project.



