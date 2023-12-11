Casino: proposed capital increase for GPA

Casino has learned that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuição (GPA) has begun preliminary work on a possible primary offering of shares as part of its plan to optimize its capital structure.



GPA has called an extraordinary AGM for January 11, 2024, to deliberate on a capital increase of up to 800 million shares and the election of a new slate for the Board of Directors, conditional on the closing of the potential offer.



In the event of completion of this project and the appointment of a new board of directors (designed to comply with the expected dilution of Casino's stake), the French retail group would no longer control GPA.



