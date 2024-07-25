Casino: renewed partnership with TotalEnergies
This new agreement, which reinforces a collaboration of more than 20 years between the two companies, will come into force on October 1, 2024, for a period of 5 years.
' This partnership is in line with our desire to offer our station customers, in addition to refueling or recharging their vehicle, a quality welcome including a wide range of food products in the boutique', commented Jérôme Dechamps, Network and Mobility Solutions Director at TotalEnergies.
