Casino: sale of real estate assets to Tikehau Capital
The portfolio comprises hypermarket and supermarket premises leased to the Casino, Intermarché, Carrefour and Auchan banners, as well as ancillary lots within these real estate complexes, some of which offer real estate development potential.
Agreements have also been signed to entrust the property management of this portfolio to the Casino Group for a period of five years. This transaction will reduce the Group's financial debt to the bondholders of its subsidiary Quatrim.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction