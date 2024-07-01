Casino: sale of real estate assets to Tikehau Capital

Casino announces that it has signed a binding agreement with Tikehau Capital for the sale of a 30-asset real estate portfolio in the second half of 2024, for more than 200 million euros to be received on the date of sale, with additional amounts to be received at a later date.



The portfolio comprises hypermarket and supermarket premises leased to the Casino, Intermarché, Carrefour and Auchan banners, as well as ancillary lots within these real estate complexes, some of which offer real estate development potential.



Agreements have also been signed to entrust the property management of this portfolio to the Casino Group for a period of five years. This transaction will reduce the Group's financial debt to the bondholders of its subsidiary Quatrim.



