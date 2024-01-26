Casino: sale of stake in Exito completed
Grupo Pão de Açucar (GPA), a Brazilian company controlled by Casino, also contributed its 13.31% stake in Exito to the bids. As a result of the offers, Calleja acquired 86.84% of Exito's share capital.
Casino received gross proceeds of $400 million and GPA gross proceeds of $156 million. As a result of this transaction, they no longer own a stake in Exito.
