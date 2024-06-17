Casino: share consolidation finalized

Casino announces the completion of the reverse stock split, through the exchange of one hundred existing shares for one new share, and the effective reduction of its share capital, through a reduction in the par value of the shares.



These purely arithmetical technical adjustments have no impact on the value of Casino shares held by each shareholder. The new shares are eligible for the SRD (Deferred Settlement Service) as of June 14.



As a result of the reverse stock split, adjustments have been made to the exercise parity of warrants and allocation rights under bonus share plans.



