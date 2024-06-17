Casino: share consolidation finalized
These purely arithmetical technical adjustments have no impact on the value of Casino shares held by each shareholder. The new shares are eligible for the SRD (Deferred Settlement Service) as of June 14.
As a result of the reverse stock split, adjustments have been made to the exercise parity of warrants and allocation rights under bonus share plans.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction