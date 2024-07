Casino: subject of preliminary investigation by the PNF

July 19, 2024 at 01:10 am EDT Share

The Casino retail group confirms that Casino Guichard Perrachon has been the subject of a preliminary investigation by the Parquet National Financier (PNF), at the end of which an exchange phase with the PNF has been initiated.



The investigation concerned facts likely to be qualified as price manipulation and private corruption dating back to 2018 and 2019. At this stage, Casino has not been referred to a criminal court. It will communicate on the outcome of the proceedings.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.