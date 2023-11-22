Casino: updated 2023 forecasts

The Group announces the update of its 2023 forecasts for the France perimeter (EBITDA after rents paid and free-cash-flows) and the update of its 2024-2028 business plan.



In view of Q3 results and trends observed to date in Q4, the Group estimates that its 2023 EBITDA after rents would be between E140m and E78m, depending on the successful implementation of action plans.



Taking into account the new 2023 trajectory, the maintenance of supplier credit and the expected proceeds

from the sale of Exito, the Group does not anticipate any liquidity problems between now and the date of completion of the financial restructuring.



The recovery in Supermarket traffic and volumes continues, with +10% in traffic and +7% in volumes over the last week. In Hypermarkets, the gradual turnaround is underway (-3% in customers and -12% in volumes).



