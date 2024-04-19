FRH requests 60-day extension of Article 5:72(1)

of Dutch Financial Supervision Act

Paris, 19 April 2024

Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (Euronext Paris: CO; ISIN: FR0000125585) hereby informs as follows: On behalf of France Retail Holdings S.à.r.l. (an entity ultimately controlled by Mr. Daniel Křetínský) (“FRH”), it is hereby announced that FRH has today submitted a petition to the Enterprise Chamber of the Court of Appeal in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, pursuant to Article 5:72(2) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht), requesting a sixty-day extension of the thirty-day period provided in Article 5:72(1) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act in relation to FRH's acquisition of predominant control over Cnova N.V. resulting from the completion of Casino Group's financial restructuring announced on 28 March 2024. Reference is also made to the press release of 2 April 2024, published by Cnova N.V. in this respect.

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

