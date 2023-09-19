Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.(TSE:6952) dropped from S&P Japan Mid Cap 100

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. specializes in the production and marketing of electronic equipment and components. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - electronic equipment (98%): consumer electronic products (calculators, electronic dictionaries, label printers, digital cameras, music instruments, etc.), mobile devices (primarily mobile phones), clocks, digital and analogue watches and other (data projectors, computers, printers, cash registers, etc.); - other (2%): primarily electronic components.

Sector Household Electronics