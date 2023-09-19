Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.(TSE:6952) dropped from S&P Japan Mid Cap 100
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.(TSE:6952) dropped from S&P Japan Mid Cap 100
September 19, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange 11:55:23 2023-09-18 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1279.00 JPY
|+0.79%
|+1.71%
|-4.77%
|Sep. 12
|Casio Computer Co., Ltd. to Release Multicolored Full-Metal G-SHOCK Watches
|CI
|Sep. 01
|Tranche Update on Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 11, 2023.
|CI
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.(TSE:6952) dropped from S&P Japan Mid Cap 100
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|1277.50 JPY
|+0.67%
|+1.59%
|1 990 M $
|Casio Computer Co., Ltd. to Release Multicolored Full-Metal G-SHOCK Watches
|CI
|Tranche Update on Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 11, 2023.
|CI
|Casio Computer's Attributable Profit Drops 18% in Fiscal Q1
|MT
|Casio Computer Co., Ltd. to Release Uterocervical Observation Camera and Camera Stand in Europe
|CI
|Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 11, 2023, has closed with 7,500,000 shares, representing 3.16% for ¥9,117.34 million.
|CI
|Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
|CI
|Casio Computer Co., Ltd. to Release Compact G-SHOCK with Gorgeous Pink-Gold Sparkle
|CI
|Casio's First-Edition G-Shock Wristwatch Receives 3D Trademark
|MT
|Tranche Update on Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 11, 2023.
|CI
|Casio Computer Co., Ltd. to Release Dust- and Mud-Resistant G-Shock with Dual-Layer LCD for Improved Readability
|CI
|Casio to Release Metal Shock-Resistant Diver's Watch in Vibrant Yellow
|CI
|Casio to Release G-Shock Watches in See-Through Materials Showing Internal Componentry
|CI
|Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
|CI
|Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023, Payable on June 30, 2023
|CI
|Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 7,500,000 shares, representing 3.14% for ¥10,000 million.
|CI
|Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
|CI
|Casio to Release G-SHOCK Featuring Band Imprint with the Model Names of Past Milestone G-SHOCK Watches
|CI
|Casio Computer Co., Ltd. to Release New EDIFICE Incorporating Design Features from the NISMO Ace Racing Car
|CI
|Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. to Release MR-G Featuring Asymmetric Design
|CI
|Stronger China Factory Report Buoys Asian Stock Markets
|MT
|Casio teams with Finland's Polar Electro on smartwatch
|RE
|Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. to Release Lightweight G-Shock Delivering Support for Multiple Sports
|CI
|Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. to Release Full-Metal G-SHOCK in Gleaming Yellow-Gold Hue
|CI
|Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
|CI
|Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. to Release Adventurer's Stone G-Shock Watches to Commemorate 40Th Anniversary
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-4.88%
|1 990 M $
|+0.52%
|1 989 M $
|+27.46%
|1 990 M $
|-9.41%
|1 989 M $
|+22.16%
|1 989 M $
|+19.12%
|1 989 M $
|-14.10%
|1 989 M $
|-24.84%
|1 991 M $
|+47.20%
|1 988 M $
|+5.09%
|1 987 M $