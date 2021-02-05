Casio Computer : Notice of Personnel Changes

TOKYO, February 5, 2021 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced the following personnel changes on January 29, 2021.

The company is pursuing revolutions in the areas of product/business, work, and workstyle in order to establish a strong management base appropriate for the social environment in the post-COVID-19 world.

For the product/business revolution, Casio seeks to reenergize its timepiece and education businesses as well as to create new businesses. In relation to operational functions, the company is focused on strengthening development, production, customer satisfaction, and sales.

Casio has clarified its responsibility structure by adopting a management matrix with business and function dimensions in order to ensure efficient, maximum performance from both business and functional perspectives. The company will also appoint a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to ensure that decision-making optimizes the allocation of human and capital resources across the entire company. To further strengthen the company's management base, the company will introduce a new structure with two representative directors, as well.

The personnel changes and new executive officer structure associated with the aforementioned restructuring are as follows.