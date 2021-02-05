Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.    6952   JP3209000003

CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.

(6952)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Casio Computer : Notice of Personnel Changes

02/05/2021 | 02:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, February 5, 2021 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced the following personnel changes on January 29, 2021.

The company is pursuing revolutions in the areas of product/business, work, and workstyle in order to establish a strong management base appropriate for the social environment in the post-COVID-19 world.

For the product/business revolution, Casio seeks to reenergize its timepiece and education businesses as well as to create new businesses. In relation to operational functions, the company is focused on strengthening development, production, customer satisfaction, and sales.

Casio has clarified its responsibility structure by adopting a management matrix with business and function dimensions in order to ensure efficient, maximum performance from both business and functional perspectives. The company will also appoint a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to ensure that decision-making optimizes the allocation of human and capital resources across the entire company. To further strengthen the company's management base, the company will introduce a new structure with two representative directors, as well.

The personnel changes and new executive officer structure associated with the aforementioned restructuring are as follows.

Disclaimer

Casio Computer Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 07:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.
02/04CASIO COMPUTER : Notice of Personnel Changes
PU
02/03CASIO COMPUTER : Notice of Changes in Representative Directors and New Executive..
PU
01/05CASIO COMPUTER : Announces Release of Integrated Report 2020
PU
2020CASIO COMPUTER : to Implement Early Retirement Incentive Program(PDF/63KB)
PU
2020Casio Computer's Fiscal H1 Profit Slips 59%
MT
2020CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD. : Half-year results
CO
2020CASIO COMPUTER : Mini Keyboard Packaging Wins Pentawards 2020 Silver Award
AQ
2020CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020CASIO COMPUTER : to Launch Automated Assembly Line for Scientific Calculators at..
PU
2020CASIO COMPUTER : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 231 B 2 191 M 2 191 M
Net income 2021 10 286 M 97,4 M 97,4 M
Net cash 2021 26 433 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,0x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 474 B 4 496 M 4 489 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 11 193
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 170,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 954,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Kashio President & Representative Director
Shin Takano Director, Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Tetsuo Kashio Director, Executive Officer & General Manager-CS
Toshiyuki Yamagishi Director, Executive Officer & Head-ESG Strategy
Tomoyuki Uchiyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.3.61%4 496
SONY CORPORATION13.27%125 163
PANASONIC CORPORATION21.25%31 860
LG ELECTRONICS INC.16.67%25 352
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION32.77%19 030
SHARP CORPORATION45.97%12 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ