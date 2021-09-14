Log in
    6952   JP3209000003

CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.

(6952)
Casio Computer : to Begin Offering G-SHOCK Styling Recommendations

09/14/2021
TOKYO, September 14, 2021 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today that it introduced STAFF START, an omni-channel tool operated by Vanish Standard Co., Ltd., in Taiwan, following its introduction in Japan.

Users can access the website to view snapshots of G-SHOCK and BABY-G products with clothing and other items worn in various stylings by store staff, as well as product recommendation details, and enjoy shopping while imagining how they would look wearing the products. Casio plans to introduce STAFF START in various countries going forward.

STAFF START is a service that lets sales staff post coordinated outfits and provide other online customer services, and it has been used mainly in the apparel industry. The Casio initiative marks the first use of the service outside of Japan.

This service allows G-SHOCK Store personnel who are well-versed in the appeal of G-SHOCK and BABY-G to serve customers online through the website. Store staff will post snapshots of themselves wearing the products and introduce their features on the website in the form of G-SNAP posts and offer recommendations to users. The e-commerce functions on the website let users refer to the store personnel's stylings and recommendations as if they were being served in a store, and then make a purchase on the spot.

Casio values its connection with each and every user and will continue to pursue initiatives that bring these connections alive both online and offline.

Disclaimer

Casio Computer Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 05:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 267 B 2 423 M 2 423 M
Net income 2022 21 483 M 195 M 195 M
Net cash 2022 67 875 M 616 M 616 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 453 B 4 119 M 4 113 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 10 404
Free-Float 80,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 867,00 JPY
Average target price 2 204,55 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuhiro Kashio President, CEO & Representative Director
Shin Takano CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Motoki Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Michiko Chiba Independent Outside Director
Hirotomo Abe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.-1.01%4 119
SONY GROUP CORPORATION18.91%137 913
PANASONIC CORPORATION21.46%30 510
LG ELECTRONICS INC.5.93%21 443
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION0.71%15 329
SHARP CORPORATION-6.97%8 138