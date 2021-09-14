Casio Computer : to Begin Offering G-SHOCK Styling Recommendations

TOKYO, September 14, 2021 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today that it introduced STAFF START, an omni-channel tool operated by Vanish Standard Co., Ltd., in Taiwan, following its introduction in Japan.

Users can access the website to view snapshots of G-SHOCK and BABY-G products with clothing and other items worn in various stylings by store staff, as well as product recommendation details, and enjoy shopping while imagining how they would look wearing the products. Casio plans to introduce STAFF START in various countries going forward.

STAFF START is a service that lets sales staff post coordinated outfits and provide other online customer services, and it has been used mainly in the apparel industry. The Casio initiative marks the first use of the service outside of Japan.

This service allows G-SHOCK Store personnel who are well-versed in the appeal of G-SHOCK and BABY-G to serve customers online through the website. Store staff will post snapshots of themselves wearing the products and introduce their features on the website in the form of G-SNAP posts and offer recommendations to users. The e-commerce functions on the website let users refer to the store personnel's stylings and recommendations as if they were being served in a store, and then make a purchase on the spot.

Casio values its connection with each and every user and will continue to pursue initiatives that bring these connections alive both online and offline.