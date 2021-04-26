Log in
    CSPR

CASPER SLEEP INC.

(CSPR)
Casper Sleep Inc. : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 13

04/26/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR), the award-winning sleep company, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 13, 2021 to review these results and other business updates.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 866-319-1799 (for domestic callers) or 825-312-2362 (for international callers). Please call at least five minutes in advance of the start of the call to ensure that you are connected prior to the call. Interested parties may also access a live audio webcast of the call at https://ir.casper.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Please allow 15 minutes to register. A replay of the call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call until July 12, 2021 at https://ir.casper.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Casper

Casper believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture designed in-house by the Company’s award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 596 M - -
Net income 2021 -50,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 9,70 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 285 M 285 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 538
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart CASPER SLEEP INC.
Duration : Period :
Casper Sleep Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASPER SLEEP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,67 $
Last Close Price 7,04 $
Spread / Highest target 84,7%
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philip A. Krim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Arel President & Chief Commercial Officer
Michael P. Monahan Chief Financial Officer
Charles Liu Chief Operating Officer
Tony A. Florence Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASPER SLEEP INC.14.47%285
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.17.00%8 118
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.48.07%8 067
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.18.03%4 326
SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION37.70%2 758
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-15.43%2 165
