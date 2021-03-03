Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Casper Sleep Inc.    CSPR

CASPER SLEEP INC.

(CSPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Casper Sleep : to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

03/03/2021 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper”) (NYSE: CSPR), the award-winning sleep company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Philip Krim, along with Chief Financial Officer, Michael Monahan, will be virtually participating in the following investor conferences in March 2021:

  • UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference
    Date: March 10, 2021
    Virtual Presentation: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • BofA Securities 2021 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference
    Date: March 11, 2021
    Virtual Presentation: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • 33rd Annual Roth Conference
    Date: March 15, 2021
    Virtual Presentation: 9:30 a.m. ET

For the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference, a live webcast of the presentation will be available online at ir.casper.com in the “Events and Presentations” section. Please go to the website at least ten (10) minutes prior to the presentation to register. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

If you have questions about Casper or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact ir@casper.com.

About Casper

Casper believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture designed in-house by the Company’s award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CASPER SLEEP INC.
01:46pCASPER SLEEP  : to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences
BU
02/26CASPER SLEEP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
02/25CASPER SLEEP  : Roth Capital Adjusts Price Target on Casper Sleep to $13 From $1..
MT
02/25CASPER SLEEP  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Casper Sleep to $9 From $..
MT
02/25CASPER SLEEP  : UBS Adjusts Casper Sleep's Price Target to $10 From $7, Maintain..
MT
02/24CASPER SLEEP  : Q4 Loss Shrinks, Revenue Rises; Q1 Forecast Trails Street View
MT
02/24CASPER SLEEP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24CASPER SLEEP INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
02/24CASPER SLEEP  : Earnings Flash (CSPR) CASPER SLEEP Reports Q4 Revenue $150.3M, v..
MT
02/24CASPER SLEEP  : Earnings Flash (CSPR) CASPER SLEEP Posts Q4 EPS $-0.37
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 592 M - -
Net income 2021 -52,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 9,70 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 367 M 367 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 538
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart CASPER SLEEP INC.
Duration : Period :
Casper Sleep Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASPER SLEEP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,61 $
Last Close Price 9,06 $
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philip A. Krim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emilie Arel President & Chief Commercial Officer
Michael P. Monahan Chief Financial Officer
Ben Clark Chief Technology Officer
Charles Liu Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASPER SLEEP INC.47.32%367
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.30.26%7 222
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.3.94%7 162
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.30.89%4 780
SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION74.80%3 633
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-5.41%2 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ