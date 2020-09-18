Log in
CASPER SLEEP INC.

CASPER SLEEP INC.

(CSPR)
Casper Sleep : to Participate at Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit

09/18/2020

Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper”) (NYSE: CSPR), the award-winning sleep company, today announced that its management team will participate at the Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit on September 24, 2020.

About Casper

Casper (NYSE: CSPR) believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture—designed in-house by the Company’s award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs in San Francisco. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 511 M - -
Net income 2020 -93,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 35,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 337 M 337 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 714
Free-Float 67,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,10 $
Last Close Price 8,40 $
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
NameTitle
Philip A. Krim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emilie Arel President & Chief Commercial Officer
Michael P. Monahan Chief Financial Officer
Ben Clark Chief Technology Officer
Neal Parikh Chief Strategy Officer & Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASPER SLEEP INC.0.00%337
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.39.36%5 959
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.48%4 690
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.36.18%3 848
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-13.62%1 891
HEALTHCARE CO., LTD.40.98%1 514
