  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Casper Sleep Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CSPR   US1476261052

CASPER SLEEP INC.

(CSPR)
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Casper Sleep Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its going private transaction with Durational Capital

11/15/2021 | 01:27pm EST
MILWAUKEE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Casper Sleep (NYSE: CSPR), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Durational Capital. 

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/casper-sleep-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Casper Sleep's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Casper Sleep shareholders will receive only $6.90 per share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Casper Sleep by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Casper Sleep accepts a superior bid. Casper Sleep insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Casper Sleep's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Casper Sleep.

If you own Casper Sleep common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/casper-sleep-inc.                        

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-casper-sleep-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-going-private-transaction-with-durational-capital-301424166.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
