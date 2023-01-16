Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Caspian Sunrise plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CASP   GB00B1W0VW36

CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC

(CASP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:50:14 2023-01-16 am EST
4.900 GBX   +10.11%
06:52aCaspian Sunrise shares up on tender win to drill well
AN
04:34aCaspian Sunrise Wins Caspian Sea Drilling Tender from Eni-affiliated Venture; Shares Jump 11%
MT
01/12Caspian Sunrise plc Declares Third Monthly Dividend, Payable on 16 February 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caspian Sunrise shares up on tender win to drill well

01/16/2023 | 06:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caspian Sunrise PLC - Kazakhstan-focused oil & gas exploration and production company - Says its bespoke drilling vessel Caspian Explorer wins a tender to drill a deep well in the Caspian Sea, with the formal contract expected to be signed by the end of February. Says the well is scheduled to be drilled in the summer of 2024, to a planned depth of 2,500 meters. Expects work to take about two months.

The charter rate is expected to be in excess of USD150,000 per day with all mobilisation and demobilisation costs to be borne by the Istay Operating Company LLP, a Kazakh registered explorer.

Chair Clive Carver says: "That a major international oil company considers chartering the Caspian Explorer to be the most technically and commercially advantageous option for the development of their field in the Caspian Sea reinforces the board's view that the Caspian Explorer will be a major contributor to the group."

Current stock price: 4.90 pence each, up 10% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: up 20%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.21% 84.93 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC 10.11% 4.9 Delayed Quote.5.95%
SUNRISE SHARES HOLDINGS LTD. 2.70% 0.038 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
WTI -0.10% 79.871 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
All news about CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC
06:52aCaspian Sunrise shares up on tender win to drill well
AN
04:34aCaspian Sunrise Wins Caspian Sea Drilling Tender from Eni-affiliated Venture; Shares Ju..
MT
01/12Caspian Sunrise plc Declares Third Monthly Dividend, Payable on 16 February 2023
CI
2022Caspian Sunrise expecting deep well drilling results by end of January
AN
2022Caspian Sunrise plc Provides Year End Operational Update
CI
2022CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
2022Caspian Sunrise plc Declares Second Monthly Dividend, Payable on 16 January 2023
CI
2022CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
2022LONDON MARKET OPEN: Prudential and miners rise on positive China news
AN
2022AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: PayPoint buys Appreciate; Joules sinks
AN
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,55 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,86x
EV / Sales 2021 5,95x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 16,9%
Chart CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC
Duration : Period :
Caspian Sunrise plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,45 GBX
Average target price 20,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 363%
Managers and Directors
Kuat Rafikuly Oraziman Executive Director
Clive Nathan Carver Executive Chairman, CFO & Secretary
Nurlybek Ospanov Technical Director & Chief Geologist
SeokWoo J. Shin Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christopher Pery Edmund Senior Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC5.95%122
CHEVRON CORPORATION-1.08%343 337
CONOCOPHILLIPS2.94%151 360
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-0.05%76 043
CNOOC LIMITED4.81%63 706
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.17%63 409