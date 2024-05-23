Cass Commercial Bank proudly celebrates its 118th anniversary, marking over a century of unwavering commitment to financial excellence and community service. Established in 1906, Cass Commercial Bank has remained a pillar of strength and stability in the banking industry, consistently delivering exceptional service to its clients.

Reflecting on this anniversary, President Dwight Erdbruegger remarked, "As we commemorate our 118th anniversary, we honor the legacy of strength and stability that has defined Cass Commercial Bank throughout the years. This anniversary is a testament to the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and the enduring values that have guided us since our inception."

Cass Commercial Bank has a rich history deeply intertwined with the growth and prosperity of the communities it serves. From its humble beginnings in 1906 as the Cass Bank and Trust Company to its evolution into Cass Commercial Bank, the institution has continually adapted to meet the changing needs of its customers while upholding its core principles of integrity and reliability.

To mark this significant occasion, Cass Commercial Bank celebrated with many of their customers at a local club for breakfast. This gathering presented an opportunity for clients, partners, and community members to celebrate the bank's history and future endeavors.

About Cass Commercial Bank: Cass Commercial Bank, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, has been serving businesses and communities since 1906. With a focus on personalized service and innovative solutions, Cass Commercial Bank is committed to helping businesses thrive and achieve their financial goals. Learn more about us at https://CassBank.com. Member FDIC and Equal Opportunity Lender.

