Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), the leading provider of global freight payment solutions, announces the availability of Amplify by Cass™, an addition to the Cass Financial Suite® that helps enterprises and their freight carriers improve working capital levels.

As freight flows become more efficient, Amplify by Cass bridges the gap between a shipper’s efficiencies and desire to increase working capital and their carriers’ needs to be paid timely. By adopting Amplify by Cass, shippers support some of their most valuable partners—their carriers—by providing an early payment solution.

“Amplify by Cass is more than a financial solution. It’s an interconnected partnership between Cass, shippers, and carriers that provides cash flow efficiency and working capital together to promote a healthier financial ecosystem within the supply chain,” said Jeff Carlson, Cass vice president of global sales and marketing.

“As Cass evolves, we are staying laser-focused on improving our clients’ financial performance through enhanced cash flow options, increased visibility to both spend and market data, and operational excellence,” said Tony Urban, president of Cass’s freight payment organization. “We have teams focused on all of the above. This is an exciting addition to our service portfolio.”

Cass’s fully integrated freight payment solution blends invoice lifecycle management, optimized cash flow and payment options, deep spend visibility, and market intelligence to create a complete solution used by many of the world’s largest shippers.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities, and other operations. Disbursing over $90 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $2.3 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000®. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.

