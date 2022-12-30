Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cass Information Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CASS   US14808P1093

CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS, INC.

(CASS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:21 2022-12-30 pm EST
45.44 USD   -0.09%
11:46aCass Information Systems Names Tony Urban as President of Transportation Information Services Business
MT
11:02aCass Information Systems, Inc. Names Tony Urban as Executive Vice President and Transportation Information Services Business President.
BU
12/14November Inflation Report May Spur Quarter-Point Rate Increase at Federal Reserve's Next Meeting
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cass Information Systems, Inc. Names Tony Urban as Executive Vice President and Transportation Information Services Business President.

12/30/2022 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), the leading provider of transportation, energy, telecom, and waste invoice payment and information services, has promoted Tony Urban as its new executive vice president and president of its Transportation Information Services (TIS) business based in St. Louis, effective December 30, 2022. Urban will take over responsibilities from Mark Campbell, as he transitions into a new leadership position within Cass.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221230005189/en/

Tony Urban, Cass Information Systems (Photo: Business Wire)

Tony Urban, Cass Information Systems (Photo: Business Wire)

Urban brings more than 20 years of experience in various leadership positions at Cass. Most recently, he served as senior vice president responsible for operations and audit within TIS, and successfully oversaw the significant global expansion of the TIS business to support Cass clients. “It is exciting to promote into this key role a Cass employee with decades of internal experience,” Cass president and chief operating officer, Martin Resch, stated. “Tony’s industry-specific knowledge and years of experience in various finance roles make him an ideal candidate to lead TIS forward.”

Eric Brunngraber, chairman and the chief executive officer said, “Mark Campbell’s stewardship of our transportation business has been exemplary, as evidenced by significant revenue and client growth under Mark’s tenure. We are excited for Mark to assume a new leadership role within Cass which will help us continue to expand our product suite and future growth goals.”

Urban earned his Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Missouri - Columbia and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Missouri – St. Louis. He is also a Certified Public Accountant and sits on the advisory board of the Supply Chain and Analytics school at the University of Missouri – St. Louis.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations. Disbursing over $80 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets in excess of $2.5 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000®. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS, INC.
11:46aCass Information Systems Names Tony Urban as President of Transportation Information Se..
MT
11:02aCass Information Systems, Inc. Names Tony Urban as Executive Vice President and Transpo..
BU
12/14November Inflation Report May Spur Quarter-Point Rate Increase at Federal Reserve's Nex..
DJ
12/06Piper Sandler Initiates Cass Information Systems With Neutral Rating, Sets Price Target..
MT
12/02CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/07CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
11/07Tranche Update on Cass Information Systems, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Oct..
CI
10/20Cass Information Systems Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/20Cass Information Systems, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend, Payable on December 15..
CI
10/13Cass : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 184 M - -
Net income 2022 35,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 621 M 621 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cass Information Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 45,48 $
Average target price 45,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric H. Brunngraber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Martin H. Resch President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael J. Normile Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James M. Cavellier Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James J. Lindemann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS, INC.15.67%621
FISERV, INC.-3.74%64 455
BLOCK, INC.-63.42%37 631
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-26.62%26 824
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.01%13 700
NEXI S.P.A-46.10%10 541