Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cassava Sciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAVA   US14817C1071

CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.

(SAVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/03/2021 | 09:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Cassava Sciences on August 27, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Cassava Sciences have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint, filed on January 5, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) that the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Cassava Sciences, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.
12/03CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences, In..
BU
11/19CASSAVA SCIENCES : Corporate Presentation – November 2021
PU
11/18Cassava Sciences Starts Second Phase 3 Trial of Investigational Therapy for Alzheimer's..
MT
11/18Cassava Sciences Initiates a Second Phase 3 Study of Simufilam for the Treatment of Pat..
AQ
11/18Cassava Sciences Initiates Second Phase 3 Study of Simufilam for the Treatment of Patie..
CI
11/17Cassava Sciences Shares Slump After Report of SEC Probe Into Research Manipulation Clai..
MT
11/17--STREET COLOR : SEC Investigating Whether Cassava Sciences Manipulated Results of Alzheim..
MT
11/17SEC INVESTIGATING CASSAVA SCIENCES : Dj
MT
11/15CASSAVA SCIENCES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
11/10Cassava Sciences Widens Net Loss in Q3; Shares Down Pre-Bell
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -32,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -56,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 835 M 1 835 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 27,5x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cassava Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 45,85 $
Average target price 140,67 $
Spread / Average Target 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Remi Barbier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Schoen Chief Financial Officer
Nadav Friedmann Director, Chief Operating & Medical Officer
James W. Kupiec Chief Clinical Development Officer
Michael Zamloot Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.608.94%1 935
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.19.58%87 393
BIONTECH SE310.30%80 545
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS31.23%66 288
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.26.31%65 499
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-13.49%51 982