Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cassava Sciences, Inc.    SAVA

CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.

(SAVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cassava Sciences Announces Closing of $200 Million Registered Direct Offering

02/12/2021 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) (the “Company” or “Cassava Sciences”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 4,081,633 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price per share of $49.00, for gross proceeds of approximately $200.0 million.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The net proceeds of the offering are estimated to be approximately $189.7 million, after deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. Cassava Sciences intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including development of simufilam, the Company’s lead drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

The shares of common stock were offered by Cassava Sciences pursuant to an automatic "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 10, 2021 and became effective immediately upon filing, and the base prospectus contained therein. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement.

A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered was filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at 646-975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease.

For More Information Contact:
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
Cassava Sciences, Inc.
eschoen@CassavaSciences.com
(512) 501-2450

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the estimated net proceeds and the use of proceeds of the registered direct offering, and (ii) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement under clause (i). Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of those risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, unfavorable market conditions, occurrence of force majeure, the Company’s inability to obtain adequate financing to fund its operations and necessary to develop or enhance its products, the Company’s ability to conduct or complete clinical studies on expected timelines, the Company’s ability to demonstrate the specificity, safety, efficacy or potential health benefits of its product candidates, the severity and duration of health care precautions given the COVID-19 pandemic and unanticipated impacts of the pandemic on the Company’s business operations. These and other risk factors are identified and described in more detail in the prospectus supplement filed with the SEC in connection with the offering, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement, and the other documents incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.   


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.
11:57aCASSAVA SCIENCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events,..
AQ
11:09aCassava Sciences Announces Closing of $200 Million Registered Direct Offering
GL
02/10CASSAVA SCIENCES : To Use Proceeds From $200 Million Offering to Fund Developmen..
MT
02/10Cassava Sciences Announces $200 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common ..
GL
02/09CASSAVA SCIENCES : Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Miles..
AQ
02/08CASSAVA SCIENCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/08Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Mile..
GL
02/08CASSAVA SCIENCES : Corporate Presentation – February 2021
PU
02/03CASSAVA SCIENCES : Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer's dise..
AQ
02/02SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Underperform Compared With Most Tuesday Secto..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,27 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -241x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 725 M 1 725 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 104x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cassava Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,33 $
Last Close Price 48,19 $
Spread / Highest target -50,2%
Spread / Average Target -59,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Remi Barbier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Schoen Chief Financial Officer
Nadav Friedmann Director, Chief Operating & Medical Officer
James W. Kupiec Chief Clinical Development Officer
Robert Z. Gussin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.576.25%1 725
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.86%83 886
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.37.32%69 447
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-10.94%54 706
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.54%51 087
BEIGENE, LTD.45.92%34 488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ