Cassava Sciences : Baseline Overview Simufilam 9-Month Interim Analysis, First 50 Subjects Attribute Mean (±SD) Age (SD) 69 (±6.4) # Females 23 (46%) MMSE (SD) 22.6 (±2.9) ADAS-Cog11 (SD) 16.6 (±7.7) NPI (SD) 4.7 (±8.2) # Trial Sites 7 CASSAVA sciences 6 (Form 8-K)

Baseline Overview Simufilam 9-Month Interim Analysis, First 50 Subjects Attribute Mean (±SD) Age (SD) 69 (±6.4) # Females 23 (46%) MMSE (SD) 22.6 (±2.9) ADAS-Cog11 (SD) 16.6 (±7.7) NPI (SD) 4.7 (±8.2) # Trial Sites 7 CASSAVA sciences 6

﻿

Expected Rate of Cognitive Decline in AD Meta-analysis Of Placebo Group Decline1 Dashed lines are 90% confidence intervals. Cognitive decline was reported in a meta-analysis of 20,000 patients with mild-to-moderate AD1: 5.5-point decline/year on ADAS-Cog11 in placebo groups. Cognitive decline was reported in two P3 studies of Biogen's aducanumab in patients with early AD2: 5.2-point decline over 18 months on ADAS-Cog in placebo groups. Sources: 1 Disease Progression Meta-analysis Model in Alzheimer's disease (Ito, et al., Pfizer Global Research), Alzheimer's & Dementia 6 (2010) 39-53 2 EMERGE and ENGAGE Topline Results (2020), https://investors.biogen.com/static-files/f91e95d9-2fce-46ce-9115-0628cfe96e83 ADAS-cog -5 0 5 10 0 4 8 12 26 39 52 Time (week) DECLINE IMPROVE CASSAVA sciences 7

﻿

Cognition Results ADAS-Cog11 scores improved 3 points at 9 months in the first 50 subjects. Mean ADAS-Cog Change from Baseline -4 -3 -2 -1 0 +1 +2 +3 -1.6 -3.0 6 months 9 months 12 months DECLINE IMPROVE P

﻿

Individual Patient Changes in ADAS-Cog (N=50) 66% of Patients Improved at 9 Months (N=33) 22% of Patients Declined Less Than Expected (N=11) Change in ADAS-Cog11 Baseline to 9 Months -15 -10 -5 0 5 10 DECLINE IMPROVE 4+ point decline over 9 months is expected in M2M AD CASSAVA sciences 9

﻿

CSF Biomarkers Biomarkers of disease were measured in a subset of subjects (N=25) who completed 6 months of simufilam treatment. Alzheimer's pathology: Amyloid β42, Total Tau and P-tau181 Neurodegeneration: Neurogranin and Neurofilament Light Chain (NfL) Neuroinflammation: YKL-40, soluble TREM2 and HMGB1 CSF was collected by lumbar puncture at baseline and again at 6 months. CSF samples were analyzed blind by an outside lab in a 96-well immunoassay (ELISA) format for each biomarker. CASSAVA sciences 10

﻿

CSF Biomarkers and Baseline Levels CSF Biomarker Significance in AD and MCI Mean concentration in CSF (pg/mL) ± SD Aβ42 AD pathology, low in CSF 122.8 ± 62.4 Total tau Marker of neurodegeneration 163.5 ± 33.7 P-tau181 Marker of disrupted tau function 35.7 ± 2.1 Neurogranin Synaptic loss/degeneration 2,147.6 ± 575.7 Neurofilament Light Chain (NfL) Axonal loss/degeneration 291.6 ± 55.1 YKL-40 Marker of neuroinflammation 250.4 ± 35.8 sTREM2 Microglial-induced neuroinflammation 1,165.8 ± 421.2 HMGB1 Pathogenic 'danger' molecule 722.6 ± 98.6 CASSAVA sciences 11

﻿

CSF Amyloid-β42 CSF Aβ42 increased significantly after 6 months of simufilam treatment. % Change from Baseline 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 120% P

﻿

Significant Decreases in CSF Biomarkers at Month 6 % Change from Baseline -80% -70% -60% -50% -40% -30% -20% -10% 0% -18% -38$ -65$ -44% -72% -55% -53% P

﻿

Diagnostic Criterion for AD Decreased Significantly Total Tau/Aβ42 Ratio Ratio of CSF tau/Aβ42 Change from baseline to month 6 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 Baseline -70% 6 months P

﻿

Improved Behavior Disorders Alzheimer's is often accompanied by behaviors disorders, such as anxiety, agitation or delusions, that may become more frequent as disease progresses. At baseline, 34% of patients had no neuropsychiatric symptoms on the Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI) scale. At Month 9, >50% of patients had no neuropsychiatric symptoms on NPI. Study Timeline NPI Scale Baseline No neuropsychiatric symptoms in 34% of patients 6 months No neuropsychiatric symptoms in 38% of patients 9 months No neuropsychiatric symptoms in >50% of patients CASSAVA sciences 15

﻿

No Safety Issues Simufilam was safe and well-tolerated through 9 months of open-label treatment. No drug-related serious adverse events. Non-persistent side-effects commonly found in an elderly population are observed.

﻿

Summary of 9-Month Open-Label Simufilam Cognition scores improved significantly (p

﻿

Next Steps with Simufilam A 12-month interim analysis of the open-label study is expected Q4 2021. A randomized, controlled trial with simufilam is currently recruiting 100+ subjects with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. A Phase 3 program with simufilam is scheduled for initiation Fall 2021. Two randomized, controlled trials (12 months & 18 months). Total target enrollment ~ 1,750 subjects with mild-to-moderate AD. CASSAVA sciences 18

﻿

THANK YOU! We thank patients who participated in this open-label study. We thank the Alzheimer's Association for this opportunity to present our clinical data with simufilam. We are grateful for the participation of clinical investigators and researchers Tamara Doehner, John Puente, Brian Beck, Yaneicy Gonzalez Rojas, Evelyn Lopez-Brignoni, Boris Nikolov, Hoau-Yan Wang and Zhe Pei and new investigators who support this study. We thank NIH for grant AG065152 in support of this study. CASSAVA sciences 19