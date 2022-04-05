Cassava Sciences : Corporate Presentation – April 2022

We Focus on Alzheimer's disease

April 2022

Forward-Looking Statements & Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that may include but are not limited to: our strategy and plans; the size and scope of our pivotal Phase 3 trial and its likelihood of success; the interpretation of clinical data generated in interim analyses of an open-label study, plans to announce full study results and the timing thereof; plans to conduct ad hoc interim analyses on open-label clinical data and the timing thereof; the initiation and progression of a scientific inquiry undertaken by CUNY and the publication of its results; the restoration of scientific reputations; the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; the status of current and future clinical studies with simufilam; the efficacy of simufilam in humans; the publication of an analysis regarding the expected rate of cognitive decline in people with Alzheimer's disease; our ability to expand therapeutic indications for simufilam outside of Alzheimer's disease; the development path for SavaDx and the use of alternative methods of detection; expected cash use in future periods; clinical data presented at the 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), including a subsequent erratum regarding visual errors not caught in proofing; a technical paper published in 2017 in Neurobiology of Aging and a subsequent erratum regarding a visual error not caught in proofing; verbal commentaries made by our employees; and potential benefits, if any, of the our product candidates. These statements may be identified by words such as "may," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect,"

"forecast," "intend," "plan," "possible," "potential," and other words and terms of similar meaning.

Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization of a product. Our clinical results from earlier-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later-stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or any scientific data we present or publish.

Such statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Such statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks relating to the ability to conduct or complete clinical studies on expected timelines, to demonstrate the specificity, safety, efficacy or potential health benefits of our product candidates, potential health benefits, if any, of changes in levels of biomarkers, the severity and duration of health care precautions given the COVID-19 pandemic, any unanticipated impacts of the pandemic on our business operations, including those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and future reports to be filed with the SEC. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations in any forward-looking statement. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements and events discussed in this presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. For further information regarding these and other risks related to our business, investors should consult our filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This presentation may also contain statistical data and drug information based on independent industry publications or other publicly available information. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these publicly available sources of data and information. Accordingly, we make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or information. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data.

The content of this presentation is solely our responsibility and does not represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Meet the Team

Nadav Friedmann, PhD/MD - CMO, Board member

Eight FDA drug approvals prior to Cassava Sciences.

Remi Barbier - Chairman, President & CEOJim Kupiec, MD - Chief Clinical Development

Officer Two FDA drug approvals prior to Cassava Sciences.

Eric Schoen - Chief Financial Officer

Lindsay H. Burns, PhD - SVP Neuroscience

Michael Zamloot - SVP Technical Operations

Four FDA drug approvals prior to Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences Highlights

Our goal is to defeat Alzheimer's disease.

• We are developing simufilam for the

proposed treatment of Alzheimer's • More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease and this number may disease. rise to nearly 13 million by 2050, according to the Alzheimer's Association. • Simufilam is a proprietary, oral drug candidate, developed in-house with • Our scientific approach is unique, our academic collaborators. clinical data is highly differentiated. • Science programs developed with support • We are now conducting Phase 3 studies from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). with simufilam in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's.

Introduction to Simufilam

• Simufilam is our proprietary, small molecule (oral) drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

• Simufilam binds a single target, has a dual mechanism of action: • Reduces neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation. • Published preclinical data and mechanism of action studies support simufilam's potential as a disease-modifying drug for Alzheimer's that also provides symptomatic improvement.



5 5