Forward-Looking Statements & Safe Harbor

This presentation from Cassava Sciences contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that may include but are not limited to: our strategy and plans; the design, scope, conduct, or intended purpose of our open- label study, randomized withdrawal study, aka, Cognition Maintenance Study (CMS) or Phase 3 program of simufilam in patients with Alzheimer's disease; the ability of simufilam to provide patients with beneficial drug effects; the apparent ability of simufilam to favor patients with mild Alzheimer's disease; the safety or tolerance of simufilam in our clinical trials; the interpretation of clinical data generated in our open-label study; the treatment of Alzheimer's disease dementia; the current status of our Phase 3 studies; the safety or efficacy of simufilam, if any, in patients; the development path for SavaDx or the use of mass spectrometry as an alternative method of detection; expected cash use in future periods; verbal commentaries made by our employees; and potential benefits, if any, of the our product candidates. These statements may be identified by words such as "may," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "plan," "possible," "potential," and other words and terms of similar meaning.

Simufilam and SavaDx are investigational product candidates. They are not approved by any regulatory authority. Their safety, efficacy or other desirable attributes, if any, have not been established in patients. Data from our clinical studies to date are all inherently exploratory in nature, should be interpreted with caution and should not be interpreted as clinical evidence of therapeutic safety or benefit for simufilam.

Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization of a product. In addition, our clinical results from earlier-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later-stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or any scientific data we present or publish.

Such statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Such statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks relating to the ability to conduct or complete clinical studies on expected timelines, our cash use guidance for second-half 2023, to demonstrate the specificity, safety, efficacy or potential health benefits of any of our product candidates, potential health benefits, if any, of changes in levels of exploratory biomarkers, any unanticipated impacts of national or world events on our business operations, including those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and future reports to be filed with the SEC. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations in any forward- looking statement. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements and events discussed in this presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. For further information regarding these and other risks related to our business, investors should consult our filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This presentation may also contain statistical data and drug information based on independent industry publications or other publicly available information. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these publicly available sources of data and information. Accordingly, we make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or information. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data.

The content of this presentation is solely our responsibility and does not represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health or any other government