Cassava Sciences : Public Statement

Good morning, everyone. My name is Remi Barbier, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO of Cassava Sciences. Today I'd like to discuss allegations that were recently made against our Company and what we're doing about it. We'll end the discussion with an overview of Cassava Sciences' progress in Alzheimer's disease. As most people know, last Tuesday, August 24th, a law firm in NY made allegations against us. Let me be very clear: I think these allegations are false. This NY law firm claims our science is improbable, unexpected and unique to Cassava Sciences, and therefore it's all an elaborate fraud. By these criteria, all drug innovations are fraudulent. The NY law firm also filed a Citizen's Petition with FDA, essentially using the same allegations to demand a regulatory halt to our clinical progress in Alzheimer's disease. Two days after issuing their report, the law firm disclosed that they represent clients who have a short position in Cassava stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. It's been about a week since these allegations were posted on-line. In that short period of time, our market valuation declined by over $2 billion dollars. You heard right: $2 billion dollars of valuation, wiped out in one week by on-line allegations. When I first read the allegations, I felt dazed and confused. After all, we've been working slowly, carefully, patiently for over ten years on the science, and always in collaboration with a wide range of stakeholders, including academic advisors, non-clinical sites, clinical sites, the NIH, the FDA, peer-reviewed journal publications, and of course, you, the investing public. After ten plus years of effort, we're finally on the verge of initiating a pivotal Phase 3 program. And now this. So let me tell you what I think of these allegations, and I won't hold back. These allegations are not only false, I also think they are misleading. As a science organization, we conduct experiments that generate data. We do not invent stuff out of thin air. Needless to say, we intend to vigorously defend ourselves and our stakeholders against false and misleading allegations. There is an enormous profit motive at work. As previously noted, after the allegations were made public, which is to say after the damage was done, the law firm issued a press release admitting its anonymous clients "hold short positions in Cassava stock." (For those who don't follow Wall St, a short position allows an investor to make a financial profit from a drop in a Company's stock price). So here we have a situation where there's a significant financial motive Page 2 of 12

Cassava Sciences, Inc. to drive down our stock price. When done correctly, short selling is legal. But there are some short sellers who make outlandish allegations, then make a killing when the stock price declines. In fact, this practice has a name. It's called "short and distort". Look it up. Let me be clear: biotech is and will always be a high-risk,high-reward activity. Most drug candidates fail, that's a fact. Simufilam, which is our drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease, still needs to undergo Phase 3 testing and FDA approval before we can declare victory. In this regard, it's normal for some investors to bet for, and some to bet against, a biotech company, especially around the release of important clinical datasets. After all, every trade needs a buyer and a seller. And that's fine. That's the way a healthy market works. But I think what we're currently seeing is no ordinary short seller betting our data will disappoint. To me, the short attack against Cassava Sciences feels unprecedented in its boldness, its scope, its immediacy and its intensity. It feels highly organized and well-funded. It feels like whoever is behind this effort wants to make a lot of money quickly, at the expense of our science. And, of course, by hiring a law firm to spread allegations on-line, the holders of a short position don't have to do the dirty work. That's done by the law firm. In other words, by distancing the monkey from the organ grinder, those behind this scheme are hard to detect. Now I'll say a few words about the allegations themselves. When we first heard of the allegations, we stayed up for a good part of the night crafting a press release. It's hard to respond to 40+ pages of inflammatory accusations overnight, but we did, and the next day, Page 3 of 12

Cassava Sciences, Inc. Wednesday, August 25th, we issued a press release stating we believe the allegations regarding our scientific integrity are false and misleading. I think what we did is good governance and standard corporate behavior. But it may not be enough. As I said, this attack is unprecedented in scope and intensity, and it requires us to be forceful in our response. Let's turn our attention to the Citizen's Petition. This may be a short discussion. In brief, I think the Citizen's Petition is meaningless. An FDA Citizen's Petition is exactly what it sounds like. Any citizen can write to the FDA and complain about a drug. I don't think there are any special requirements that a Citizen's Petition be accurate, or even truthful. Pretty much anything goes. There is a lot of literature around abuse of the Citizen's Petition privilege, but that's a topic for another day. To my knowledge, a Citizen's Petition is typically filed against an approved drug or a drug candidate that is up for FDA approval. Our drug candidate in Alzheimer's disease fits neither of those two categories. Personally, I've never heard of a Citizen's Petition against a drug candidate that has not yet entered Phase 3 and that has demonstrated a clean safety profile in an elderly frail population. In any event, FDA has up to 150 days to take final action on a Citizen's Petition. As I said, I think the Citizen's Petition is meaningless and I hope FDA responds sooner rather than later. For the record, we are not on clinical hold, nor has FDA contacted us regarding the Citizen's Petition or any allegations. In fact, we recently reached agreement with FDA for two Special Protocol Assessments for our Phase 3 program. We remain full-speed-ahead with our clinical program in Alzheimer's disease. Page 4 of 12

Cassava Sciences, Inc. Some of the allegations focus on peoples' perceptions of our Western blots. Western blot is a highly technical area of science and it's a discussion that resists quick summary. For those who are unfamiliar, a Western blot is a standard lab technique used by researchers to specifically detect a protein. Now, I have no expertise in this technique, but I do know that the final product is a photograph. The photo can have light, or no light, or some other visual markings. I am aware that the allegations have caused a storm of opinions and counter-opinions on the internet around the fine visual features of photograph of certain Western blots. We all know that once a photograph is on the internet, the pixels that make up that photograph can easily be Photoshopped, cropped or otherwise distorted to mean anything you want it to mean. Furthermore, internet photos are resolution dependent. This means an internet photo can quickly lose quality and look blurry or pixelated, or whatever. I don't trust the authenticity of photos on the internet, and neither should you. One way to settle the discourse around Western blots might be to go back to the original films and images. As a reminder, Cassava Sciences does not have its own laboratory facilities. We use other people's labs. For this reason, we don't have the original films or images for the Western blots in question. Those were generated by our science collaborator at CUNY, who is Prof. Wang. For this reason, I have respectfully requested that CUNY inquire thoroughly but expeditiously into the allegations targeting Prof. Wang. I have also asked CUNY that its conclusionary findings be made available to the public. Page 5 of 12

