Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cassava Sciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAVA   US14817C1071

CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.

(SAVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cassava Sciences : SAVA Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Cassava Sciences, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

10/22/2021 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAVA).

Class Period: September 14, 2020 and August 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021 

Investors suffering losses on their Cassava investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that data underlying the foundational research for Cassava's product candidates had been manipulated; (2) that experiments using post-mortem human brain tissue frozen for nearly 10 years was contrary to a basic understanding of neurobiology; (3) that biomarker analysis for patients treated with simufilam had been manipulated to conclude that simufilam was effective; (4) that Quanterix, an independent company, had not interpreted the test results or prepared the data charts for the biomarker analysis for patients treated with simufilam; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Cassava would face regulatory scrutiny in connection with the development of simufilam; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sava-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-cassava-sciences-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301406468.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.
10/20CASSAVA SCIENCES : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Cassava Sciences, Inc. In..
PR
10/20INVESTOR ALERT : OCTOBER 26, 2021 CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ: SAVA) CLASS ACTION LAWSU..
PR
10/16(SAVA) DEADLINE : Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading ..
PR
10/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investmen..
PR
10/13CASSAVA SCIENCES : SAVA Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Cassava Sciences, Inc. Securiti..
PR
10/10IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Cassava Sciences,..
PR
10/09CASSAVA SCIENCES : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Cassava Science..
BU
10/07SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investmen..
PR
10/07CASSAVA SCIENCES : Initiates a Phase 3 Efficacy Trial of Simufilam for the Treatment of Pa..
AQ
10/06CASSAVA SCIENCES : Starts Initial Phase 3 Study on Potential Alzheimer's Disease Treatment..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations