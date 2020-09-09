Log in
Cassava Sciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright's 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

09/09/2020 | 08:16am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that management will present a corporate overview at H.C. Wainwright’s 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Event details follow:
Date:Tuesday, September 15th
Time:2:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast:https://www.CassavaSciences.com/company-presentations

Cassava Sciences’ virtual public presentation can be followed live via webcast.  It will also be available for replay for 90 days following the conference on CassavaSciences.com in the ‘Investors’ section.

About Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills. Currently, there are no drug therapies to halt Alzheimer’s disease, much less reverse its course. In the U.S. alone, approximately 5.8 million people are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, and approximately 487,000 people age 65 or older developed Alzheimer’s in 2019.1 The number of people living with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to grow dramatically in the years ahead, resulting in a growing social and economic burden.2

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and   develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. Cassava Sciences owns worldwide development and commercial rights to its research programs in Alzheimer’s disease, and related technologies, without royalty obligations to any third-party.

For More Information Contact:
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
Cassava Sciences, Inc.
eschoen@CassavaSciences.com
(512) 501-2450

1, 2 Source: Alzheimer’s Association. 2019 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. Available online at: https://www.alz.org/media/documents/alzheimers-facts-and-figures-2019-r.pdf 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
