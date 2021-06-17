Log in
    SAVA   US14817C1071

CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.

(SAVA)
Cassava Sciences to Present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference

06/17/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference, a virtual event taking place on June 21-23, 2021.

Remi Barbier, President & CEO, and Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview on Tuesday, June 22nd at 3:20pm Eastern time. Management will also host meetings with institutional investors during this conference. A webcast of management’s presentation will be available for replay through September 20, 2021, on the Company’s website, www.CassavaSciences.com, under the ‘Investors’ tab.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com.

For More Information Contact:
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
eschoen@CassavaSciences.com
(512) 501-2450


© GlobeNewswire 2021
